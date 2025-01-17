WA Walmart, Target, and Others Now Rejecting Some Currency

Major retail companies operating in Washington have unveiled new rules concerning accepted currency in the new year. Now in 2025, the following companies can and will reject currency found unacceptable:

Dollar General (42 locations in WA)

Walmart (66 locations in WA)

Meijer (One WA location in Bellevue, with another location coming to Lynnwood later this summer.)

Target (31 locations in WA)

What currency can these major retailers not accept?

As of January 1st, banks and the above-listed retailers Dollar General, Walmart, Meijer, and Target no longer accept mutilated currency.

What money is considered mutilated?

American paper currency can and will be rejected if they have damaged edges, significant tears, or discoloration.

Why are banks and companies taking a stand on damaged currency now?

The improved currency policy was put in place due to a recent need to crack down on accepting mutilated currency, which has been put in place to prevent counterfeiters.

Who supports this new direction, and why is it happening?

The US Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the Secret Service, and the Advanced Counterfeit Deterrence Steering Committee support eliminating damaged bills from circulation. The lowered number of damaged American paper currency will help the fight against counterfeit currency. Fake money will be easier to identify and remove.

Mutilated Currency, Defined

According to the Federal Reserve, Mutilated Money is a currency damaged to the extent that one-half or less of the note remains or its value is questionable.

Oh no. How can my mutilated or damaged currency be redeemed?

Have mutilated currency - it can be redeemed at face value by working with the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing and following three easy steps.

1) Submit your damaged currency

2) Fully completed BEP form 5283

3) Mail it to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC.

Need all the details? Click here.

Shipments must include a letter stating the estimated value of the mutilated currency and an explanation of how the currency became defaced or mutilated. - US Bureau of Engraving and Printing

