Flu season usually ramps up in December or January. This year, it didn’t wait. The CDC’s latest update, posted Friday, shows seven states reporting high flu activity last week, up from just two the week before.

Louisiana is seeing the worst of it. But the list also includes us in Washington, along with California, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The surge started in the South and West, and it’s spreading.

More than 3% of doctor’s office visits last week were for flu-like illness, a sign the season is well underway. The CDC estimates at least 2.6 million flu illnesses and 36,000 hospitalizations so far, and five children have died.

What Doesn’t Change Yet

An early start doesn’t automatically mean a worse season. The CDC says it’s too soon to tell whether this year will be more severe than others. Flu activity can peak early, then fade, or it can drag on through winter.

What we do know is that levels are higher than usual for this time of year. That puts more pressure on clinics and hospitals just as holiday travel and family gatherings pick up.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Steps Worth Taking Now

It’s not too late for a flu shot. The CDC recommends one every year for everyone six months and older. The vaccine takes about two weeks to build protection, so getting one this week means you’re covered by Thanksgiving. Many pharmacies in the Wenatchee Valley offer walk-in appointments, and your doctor’s office can help.

A few more habits help. Wash your hands often. Stay home when you’re sick, and keep kids home too, until they’ve been fever-free for a full day without medicine. If you’re at higher risk, because you’re older, pregnant, or managing a chronic condition, call your doctor early if you get flu symptoms. Antiviral medication works best when started soon after symptoms begin.

If you’re traveling to see relatives, a little caution goes a long way. Nobody wants to bring the flu to the dinner table. Check your county health district for local updates, and take the easy steps now.

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