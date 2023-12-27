New Year: My 2024 Wish for You

You may know me and for all I know, you, reading this, have no idea who I am, my stories to tell, my jokes to make, you know nothing about me except for maybe spotting my picture at the top of the articles (cute huh?!) And now you know I write as if we are talking face to face. With that being said, you may ask yourself, "What could a wish for Me, possibly be?! She doesn't know what I need!" Oh, but my darling, I do.

The Countdown has begun for 2024 to arrive at our doorstep and bring a whole new year of magic, joy, triumphs, failures, tears, excitement, wins, losses, all the good and all the bad. We don't know what's in store for us, nor will we until it happens. So, What is my wish for you? (I sound like rascal flatts, "my wish for you....")

My Wish for you going into 2024, Let It Go.

Let what go?

1. Let Go of Grudges

How are you supposed to be the best you when you have negativity tainting your brain? That grudge? Only hurting you and your health. That grudge? Isn't worth it. Make peace and let it go. Letting it go doesn't mean forgiveness, it means you are simply letting it be and letting yourself live again. And no one even has to know you let it go, that's between you and your soul.

2. Let Go of the Negative.

Negativity is like poison for your brain, heart, blood/ body in general. I know first hand how easy it is to get into a negative talking cycle, actions, what have you. But you know what else is super easy to do? Being positive. Try it!

Whether you think you can, or you think you can't, Your Right!" -Henry Ford source

I totally get that what I am writting is, "easier said than done!" But you have this in your mind now, now you are aware, now you are starting to open your eyes. These are baby steps my friend and nothing will be "solved," "cured" or "handled perfectly" but there will be attempts, there will be conversation and there will be a seed planted. Grow forth my (now) friend, You got this and remember, Just, "let it go."

