Feds To Take Over Every Washington Cell Phone
There was some concern in October (2023) when the Federal Government initiated a nationwide test - triggering alerts across all our devices simultaneously. For some, the idea of the federal government having access to our cell phones raised eyebrows.
We already experience surveillance from tech companies like Google
Has something like this happened to you? You're discussing spaghetti and suddenly you encounter pasta-related ads on social media—which has happened to me.
The 2023 National EAS Test in October garnered attention.
This past Fall, on October 4th - everyone's cell phones, TVs, radios, and more - all received an alert from the federal government. The test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) primarily serves as a crucial tool for passing along vital emergency information like weather warnings, wildfire evacuations, and AMBER alerts.
According to FEMA, the October 2023 national test may not be the last one.
The US Government is still analyzing the results of that test. According to FEMA, the mission of the tests was to:
'Ensure that systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.' - FEMA
Although the exact date is yet unknown, it is expected that a second nationwide test will take place either this year or in 2025.
FEMA strongly emphasizes the importance of these tests to allow the American public to be informed during emergencies - especially in the case of a national emergency.
