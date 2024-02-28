Feds To Take Over Every Washington Cell Phone

There was some concern in October (2023) when the Federal Government initiated a nationwide test - triggering alerts across all our devices simultaneously. For some, the idea of the federal government having access to our cell phones raised eyebrows.

National Emergency Alert Test System Sends Message To Every Cellphone Across The Country The U.S. federal government sent the alert as part of a nationwide test of its Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts system.

This past Fall, on October 4th - everyone's cell phones, TVs, radios, and more - all received an alert from the federal government. The test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) primarily serves as a crucial tool for passing along vital emergency information like weather warnings, wildfire evacuations, and AMBER alerts.

According to FEMA, the October 2023 national test may not be the last one.

The US Government is still analyzing the results of that test. According to FEMA, the mission of the tests was to:

'Ensure that systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.' - FEMA

Although the exact date is yet unknown, it is expected that a second nationwide test will take place either this year or in 2025.

FEMA strongly emphasizes the importance of these tests to allow the American public to be informed during emergencies - especially in the case of a national emergency.

