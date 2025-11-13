Be prepared for the roads this winter!

Here are the top 10 items needed for winter!

1. A Foldable Shovel! - Consider this: a shovel to help dig you out of a snowy ditch. You'll be thankful later. Also, keep in mind the "bendable" aspect—it makes it easy to store and compact, so you won't have to worry about finding space for a bulky tool.

Canva/Aly Canva loading...

2. Multiuse Flashlight - A flashlight may feature an S.O.S. setting, a textured top designed for shattering window glass in emergencies, and certain models are equipped with a seatbelt cutter for enhanced safety and utility.

Canva/Aly Canva loading...

3. Blanket - I feel like this is self-explanatory.

Canva/Aly Canva loading...

4. Kitty Litter - Why?! To put on the icy ground for your tires if you are stuck.

Canva/Aly Canva loading...

5. Tire Chains - It is essential to have tire chains readily available, as conditions may necessitate their use at any time, particularly when traversing mountain passes. Additionally, possessing tire chains is advantageous even when travel does not include these various passes within Washington State.

Canva/Aly Canva/Aly loading...

6. Gloves! -Who wants to do anything outside of their car in winter without gloves?

Canva/Aly Canva/Aly loading...

7. First aid Kit - There should be one in your car at all times.

Photo Credit:Aly/Canva Canva loading...

8. Road Flares - To warn people around you and to help first responders find you!

Canva/Aly Canva loading...

9. Water/Food - Pack a spacious tote in your trunk or back seat with all the protein, water, and snacks needed for everyone, including pets!

Canva/Aly Canva loading...

10. A Full Tank of Gas - Always leave home for a trip with a full tank of gas; you never know how long you might be stuck if things go wrong.

Canva/Aly Canva/Aly loading...

Above all, remember to check the wiper fluid. Drive safely and give a high-five for being prepared!

Who would know more about gearing up for winter than Minnesota residents

13 Things You Need to Get for a Minnesota Winter Before it's Too Late Whether you need a reminder of the items you'll want to have on hand for when the snow flies or if you're new to this whole thing, these are items you'll want to have to survive a Minnesota winter. Gallery Credit: Carly Ross

Easy Ways to Make Sure Your Vehicle is Ready for Winter Travel and Cold Conditions Even you aren't an experienced mechanic, there are easy ways to ensure your vehicle is ready for the winter. Check out the gallery below with ideas from the Car Care Council Gallery Credit: JD Knight