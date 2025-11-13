Get Your Car Ready For Winter Roads With These Must-haves
Be prepared for the roads this winter!
Here are the top 10 items needed for winter!
1. A Foldable Shovel! - Consider this: a shovel to help dig you out of a snowy ditch. You'll be thankful later. Also, keep in mind the "bendable" aspect—it makes it easy to store and compact, so you won't have to worry about finding space for a bulky tool.
2. Multiuse Flashlight - A flashlight may feature an S.O.S. setting, a textured top designed for shattering window glass in emergencies, and certain models are equipped with a seatbelt cutter for enhanced safety and utility.
3. Blanket - I feel like this is self-explanatory.
4. Kitty Litter - Why?! To put on the icy ground for your tires if you are stuck.
5. Tire Chains - It is essential to have tire chains readily available, as conditions may necessitate their use at any time, particularly when traversing mountain passes. Additionally, possessing tire chains is advantageous even when travel does not include these various passes within Washington State.
6. Gloves! -Who wants to do anything outside of their car in winter without gloves?
7. First aid Kit - There should be one in your car at all times.
8. Road Flares - To warn people around you and to help first responders find you!
9. Water/Food - Pack a spacious tote in your trunk or back seat with all the protein, water, and snacks needed for everyone, including pets!
10. A Full Tank of Gas - Always leave home for a trip with a full tank of gas; you never know how long you might be stuck if things go wrong.
Above all, remember to check the wiper fluid. Drive safely and give a high-five for being prepared!
Who would know more about gearing up for winter than Minnesota residents
13 Things You Need to Get for a Minnesota Winter Before it's Too Late
Gallery Credit: Carly Ross
Easy Ways to Make Sure Your Vehicle is Ready for Winter Travel and Cold Conditions
Gallery Credit: JD Knight
6 Chores To Do This Fall To Get Ready For Winter
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan