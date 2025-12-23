Rodeo fans, community members and supporters of The Last Stand Rodeo are invited to a fundraiser dinner and auction to ring in the New Year with the Annual fundraiser dinner and auction Coulee City, WA

The New Year's Eve event will include great food and bidding on exciting auction items and will help support local rodeo traditions, according to organizers.

The dinner includes prime rib, followed by a live auction. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the staging of The Last Stand Rodeo and a commitment to preserving the rodeo culture.

“This event is about more than just an auction—it’s about community,” said Taylor McDonald, president of the Rodeo Association. “The support we see every year reminds us how much this rodeo means to the people who live here. We’re excited to kick off the New Year together and keep building something special for future generations.”

Miss Coulee City Rodeo will be crowned in a royalty ceremony after the dinner.

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Dinner Served: 6:00 PM

Ticket Price: $60 per person, including a prime rib dinner

Tickets can be purchased in advance at this link

Attendance is limited, and the organizers encourage early ticket purchases. Community members, rodeo fans, and local supporters will enjoy a great meal, bidding on auction items, and kicking off 2026 in true rodeo fashion.

The 2026 Last Stand Rodeo is scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend in Coulee City, WA.