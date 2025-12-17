Washington State has 21 unique wine-growing regions. Last year, Washington added the Beverly AVA (American Viticultural Area). These regions are similar to well-known areas in California. If you enjoy wine, touring all 21 wineries, searching for your favorite variety, and visiting tasting rooms will be a treasured lifelong memory. Cheers to exploring Washington's amazing wines. Including Walla Walla, recently named the best wine region in America, which is home to several celebrity winery owners. Walla Walla Wine Country: World Class.

Get lost in beautiful Walla Walla, year round! Photo by Emma Francis on Unsplash Get lost in beautiful Walla Walla, year round! Photo by Emma Francis on Unsplash loading...

Three Great Places to Eat in Walla Walla

Walla Walla may not have Michelin-starred restaurants, but it offers a vibrant dining scene at reasonable prices. Mike Easton, the visionary, is known locally for his delicious handmade pastas, all under $25. One of the best parts? You can stroll in on weeknights without a reservation! Since its debut in 2016, Easton has mastered a tasty rustic Italian cuisine that beautifully complements the world-class local wines. It's a charming culinary experience that makes Walla Walla a standout destination.

An Alabama couple has opened a small restaurant in a quiet downtown area, near the popular fine-dining spot mentioned above, Passatempo Taverna. The restaurant may be small, but it serves bold and tasty dishes- like its crispy fried chicken, served with a special "backyard herb sauce." Their chocolate-studded bread pudding, with its delightful aroma, is a must-have addition to any meal. Locals swear by their bourbon cocktail with fresh muddled peaches, which pairs well with the local wine.

Dan Thiessen brings extensive culinary experience from managing the kitchens at the iconic Space Needle and Salty's. Now back in Eastern Washington, where he grew up, he co-launched this great place in the town’s charming historic train depot. Walla Walla is the perfect backdrop for a steakhouse featuring an impressive 34-ounce bone-in ribeye! Adjacent, the Crossbuck Brewing taproom adds a delightful twist with its burgers and IPAs, creating the ideal balance between fantastic steak and local brews.

7 Fun Things to Do in Walla Walla, Washington There's a lot more to see and do besides eat delicious onions and drink tasty wine! ;) Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

See Inside Amazing Estate in Walla Walla Wine Country Live in Walla Walla Wine Country without having to tend to a vineyard, all you have to do is relax, enjoy a glass of wine with friends, lounge by the pool, and take in the views. This estate is amazing - scroll down and take a peek inside. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake

Incredible Vintage Walla Walla House With 70s' Charm living for it. Take a tour of the house ( If you love houses with character, you'll adore this large home in Walla Walla, Washington! Built in the 1940s, the interior has some major 1970s charm and we arefor it. Take a tour of the house ( as listed on Zillow )! Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton