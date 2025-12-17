Sip And Savor Your Way Through Washington’s Wine Country
Washington State has 21 unique wine-growing regions. Last year, Washington added the Beverly AVA (American Viticultural Area). These regions are similar to well-known areas in California. If you enjoy wine, touring all 21 wineries, searching for your favorite variety, and visiting tasting rooms will be a treasured lifelong memory. Cheers to exploring Washington's amazing wines. Including Walla Walla, recently named the best wine region in America, which is home to several celebrity winery owners. Walla Walla Wine Country: World Class.
Three Great Places to Eat in Walla Walla
Passatempo Taverna
Walla Walla may not have Michelin-starred restaurants, but it offers a vibrant dining scene at reasonable prices. Mike Easton, the visionary, is known locally for his delicious handmade pastas, all under $25. One of the best parts? You can stroll in on weeknights without a reservation! Since its debut in 2016, Easton has mastered a tasty rustic Italian cuisine that beautifully complements the world-class local wines. It's a charming culinary experience that makes Walla Walla a standout destination.
Hattaway’s on Alder
An Alabama couple has opened a small restaurant in a quiet downtown area, near the popular fine-dining spot mentioned above, Passatempo Taverna. The restaurant may be small, but it serves bold and tasty dishes- like its crispy fried chicken, served with a special "backyard herb sauce." Their chocolate-studded bread pudding, with its delightful aroma, is a must-have addition to any meal. Locals swear by their bourbon cocktail with fresh muddled peaches, which pairs well with the local wine.
Walla Walla Steak Co.
Dan Thiessen brings extensive culinary experience from managing the kitchens at the iconic Space Needle and Salty's. Now back in Eastern Washington, where he grew up, he co-launched this great place in the town’s charming historic train depot. Walla Walla is the perfect backdrop for a steakhouse featuring an impressive 34-ounce bone-in ribeye! Adjacent, the Crossbuck Brewing taproom adds a delightful twist with its burgers and IPAs, creating the ideal balance between fantastic steak and local brews.
