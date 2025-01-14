Old Farmer’s Almanac Reveals Washington’s 2025 Weather Forecast
The Old Farmer's Almanac has announced its Spring 2025 weather predictions for Washington. Will it be a chilly or warm spring? Wet or dry?
The publication nailed its cold weather prediction for the first couple weeks of the new year. Here’s what we can expect in the coming weeks and months.
NOTE: They divided the state’s forecast (as they should) into two different regions.
Western Washington Weather Prediction for the rest of 2025 (scroll down for the predicted weather East of the Cascades.)
Winter of 2024/25 was predicted to be colder than usual.
The coldest temps? Early and late January and early March.
Above average precipitation and snowfall. Snowiest weeks of winter? Late December, early January, and early February.
Early spring (April and May) will be warmer and drier than usual.
Cooler and drier in the Summer.The hottest temps of the season? Mid-July.
A warmer and wetter early fall (Septermber and October) is forecasted.
60-day Extended Weather Forecast for What The Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts for Western Washington (note: harsher weather in bold)
Jan 1-6 Snowy periods north; quite cold
Jan 7-11 Rainy, mild
Jan 12-18 Sunny; cold north
Jan 19-22 Sunny, then periods of rain and snow; frigid
Jan 23-31 Showers, mild
Feb 1-6 Sunny; cold
Feb 7-16 Periods of rain and snow, cold
Feb 17-21 Sunny, then a few showers; warm
Feb 22-28 Rainy periods, relatively mild
Weather Prediction for the rest of 2025 - East of the Cascades.
Expect a milder winter (2024/2025) - the coldest temperatures of the season were predicted to be in late November and January, above normal precipitation and snowfall.
When's the snow coming? Mid-November, Early and late January, and mid-March.
Warm with above-normal precipitation in early spring (April and May.)
A cooler than usual Summer (with below-average rainfall.) The hottest temps will arrive in mid-July to early August. Expect the early fall (September & October) to be warm with continued below-average rain.
60-day Extended Weather Forecast for What The Old Farmer’s Almanac calls the Intermountain Region or East of the Cascades (note: harsher weather in bold)
Jan 1-6 Snowy, cold north
Jan 7-11 Rain and snow showers
Jan 12-18 Sunny; cold north
Jan 19-22 Flurries, frigid north; snowstorm
Jan 23-31 Rain and snow showers, turning mild
Feb 1-6 Sunny, cold
Feb 7-16 Periods of rain and snow, mild
Feb 17-21 Sunny, then a few showers; warm
Feb 22-28 Periods of rain and snow, turning chilly
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi
10 of the Wackiest Washington State Laws You Won’t Believe
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals