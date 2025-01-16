Dog Dies In Soap Lake Fire That Destroys Motorhome

Dog Dies In Soap Lake Fire That Destroys Motorhome

Fire destroyed a motorhome in Soap Lake late Wednesday.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 7 say crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Fern Street North at around 11:30 p.m.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

They arrived at the location to find the motorhome fully engulfed in flames.

loading...

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within 20 minutes and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to several nearby structures.

In addition to the motorhome being a total loss, a dog also perished in the blaze.
No other losses or injuries were reported.

Here Are Fire Safety Steps For Your Family

Thanks to our friends at the City of Mills Fire Department and Alertall.com these steps should be discussed and practiced with your entire family and anyone else that lives with you.

Gallery Credit: Drew Kirby/Canva

Filed Under: grant county fire district 7, soap lake
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ