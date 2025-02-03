Two 16-Year-Olds In Police Custody Following Pot Shop Burglary

Two Soap Lake teenagers are in police custody after they allegedly burglarized a marijuana shop near Lakeview Park last Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an intrusion alarm at around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of State Route 28 but arrived to find no one at the location and no evidence of a break-in.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the incident followed an attempted burglary at the same location on January 27.

"The Sheriff's Crime Reduction Team then conducted a stakeout of the building and while they were concealed, they noticed that there were two suspects in the parking lot who were stuffing objects into a bag. Deputies approached the two suspects and they both ran away."

Foreman says a foot pursuit ensued and one of the suspects, a 16-year-old boy, was apprehended and found in possession of several sealed packages of marijuana from the store’s inventory.

The other suspect, also a 16-year-old boy, was tracked down by investigators the following day and arrested.

Both were booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center and are now facing charges of second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, and second-degree theft.

Foreman says it's still unclear how the boys managed to gain access to the store.

