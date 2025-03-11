Bicyclist Hit By Car, Injured Near Soap Lake

A Grant County man has injuries after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle on State Route 28.

Grant County Fire District No. 7 says the accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, March 7 near Franklin Street near Soap Lake.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says 26-year-old David Teslyuk of Soap Lake was hit while attempting to cross the highway.

Teslyuk reportedly suffered a fractured ankle in the collision and required transport to an area hospital for treatment.

Weber says troopers cited Teslyuk for causing the accident since he failed to yield the right-of-way when attempting to cross the highway.

The vehicle that struck Teslyuk sustained heavy damage in the accident.

Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 7 are calling the incident a reminder for cyclists to use extra precautions when riding along state highways, especially at night.