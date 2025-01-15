The 105 day Washington State Legislative session is underway in Olympia atthe state Capitol.

In his first term in now in the Senate, Keith Goehner will serve on three committees, including as the ranking Republican on the Housing Committee.

“The state has been facing a housing crisis for a long time and it needs to be addressed,” Goehner said in a news release. “I expect to focus on the regulatory environment, the permitting process, and environmental issues. We need to create more housing opportunities for all income levels.”

Get our free mobile app

Goehner will also serve as the assistant ranking member on Transportation and wants to prioritize transportation efficiency and improving access to the rural parts of the 12th district.

“Highway 2 and 522 are the largest transportation issues facing the 12th District,” Goehner said. “I appreciate the opportunity to be on the transportation committee as the Assistant Ranking Republican so I can be part of negotiations and have input on the final decisions in the transportation budget.”

As a former Chelan County Commissioner, Goehner has been appointed to the Local Government Committee.

“Because of my background in local government, I’m excited to be on the committee,” Goehner said. “I’m very conscious and concerned of the challenges that small governments face and will continue to be mindful of the State's expectations for the municipalities in our district and ensuring adequate funding for those services.”

Se, Goehner served 16 years on the Board of Commissioners in Chelan County before winning election to the state House of Representatives in 2020

Goehner will lead off the KPQ Legislative Hotline program premiering Thursday at 8:05 on the KPQ Morning Update with Chris Hansen. Listen every Thursday at 8:05am through the 2025 Legislature for updates from State Senator's Goehner, Shelly Short and Judy Warnick

On Friday at 8:05am, Representatives Mike Steele, Brian Burnett, Tom Dent, Alex Ibarra, Hunter Abell and Andrew Engell will particpate on a rotating schedule.