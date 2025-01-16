The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports that Reno, a four-year veteran of the agency who was medically retired in 2019, has passed away.

His passing was announced Wednesday afternoon on Facebook.

"Today," the agency wrote, "we pay our deepest respects to retired K9 Reno, who was laid to rest this morning after a vibrant and dedicated life of service."

"K9 Reno served with Chelan County from 2014 to 2019, making numerous arrests and assisting several agencies in the area." In particular, Reno was indispensable to the Chelan County regional SWAT Team.

"Reno’s personality was friendly when he met children during Touch-a-Truck or any meet and greets out in the community. Yet, he always knew when it was time to work, protecting his handler and instilling confidence in his fellow law enforcement personnel."

"K9 Reno's unwavering dedication to his community will never be forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his handler and family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, K9 Reno. You will be missed."

In 2016, according to this post, Reno suffered an on-duty elbow injury. He underwent several surgeries as well as the canine equivalent of physical therapy "to help him recover, gain strength and be pain free. But we had to do what is best for K9 Reno and made the tough decision to medically retire him," the agency wrote at the time.

"During their time together, Deputy [Aaron] Shepard and Reno patrolled the areas of Chelan County with the toughness and grit you would expect from a hard-working, crime-fighting duo."