Now that Fall has officially arrived, make plans to bring the family to some top-rated pumpkin patches all across North Central and Central Washington. If you think we're missing a location or two, we're only listing establishments that have high ratings on Yelp.

From Greater Yakima to Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Chelan, and a place just down the road from Leavenworth, bring the family, have some fun, and leave enough room to bring back some seasonal produce, including pumpkins to display on your front porch!

Chelan Valley Farms - 2389 Green Ave in Manson

Chelan Valley Farms is a family-owned farm that produces food and flowers throughout the year. Your family can pick Gala, Fuji, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, and Cosmic Crisp apples. If you visit in October, you can pick pumpkins alongside apples! Or, if you don’t want to bring a pumpkin home with you, you can still enjoy the fall decorations and the Chelan Valley Farms Harvest Festival. You can also experience the beauty of locally-grown flowers.

Smallwood's Harvest - 10461 Stemm Rd (just off HWY 2) in Peshastin

Known for their selection and local farm appeal. ​​October is a busy time of year for Smallwood's Harvest—a fun spot for Families. Your kids can enjoy the Moo-moo train, the playground equipment, and the petting zoo. There's so much for the kids to do. Come for the pumpkins and Honey Crisp apples. The apple varieties here are fantastic.

Family fun pumpkin patches via Canva Family fun pumpkin patches via Canva loading...

Thompson's Farm Market - 9950 HWY 12 in Naches

Thompson's Farm has been a family-owned farm since 1898. The market is open from June through October. Their classic farm and market has pumpkins and other fall produce. Look for U-pick pumpkin farms, where you can pick your own pumpkin directly from the field.

Palmer’s Adventure Farm! - 576 Road O NE, in Moses Lake

Formally known as Strawbelly Farms. Why the change? Because what started as a humble farm has grown into a full-blown adventure. With a new name and a larger location, we’re turning over a new leaf to bring more fun than ever before. Palmers now offers more attractions, events, and seasonal fun for the whole family. The ads along I-90 between George and Ritzville have been inviting you to bring the family for falltime fun.

Pumpkins! via Canva Pumpkins! via Canva loading...

Huffman Farms U-Pick Pumpkin Patch - 6181 Wilson Creek Rd in Ellensburg

A family-owned and operated u-pick pumpkin patch with a focus on family and wholesome fall experiences. When you visit our farm, you can pick the perfect pumpkin straight from the patch, hop aboard a hayride, get lost in Gourdy's Corn Maze, and make some four-legged friends in the petting zoo.

EM & K Farms - 40 Desmarais Rd in Moxee

Wonderful little local pumpkin patch on the edge of Moxee. In the heart of hop country is a family-owned farm that features a few acres of pumpkins.

This friendly family offers small to gigantic pumpkins. Come, pet and feed the goats, and enjoy some homemade cookies, coffee from a local shop, and peach teas.

How to Pick the Perfect Pumpkin This fall, skip the grocery store bins and head to one of the local farms for a pumpkin that’s as fresh and unique as the season itself. Gallery Credit: Unsplash

5 of the Best Pumpkin Patches Near Tri-Cities Washington Here are the five best pumpkin patches around Tri-Cities, Washington, which offer all sorts of family-friendly activities and, of course, plenty of pumpkins to choose from. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near You in Yakima Valley Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby