The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning that will be in effect for much of north-central and eastern Washington, including the Okanogan Highlands, Wenatchee area, Waterville Plateau, and Central and Western Chelan County.

The warning runs from 10 p.m. tonight through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Southwest winds of 25 to 45 miles per hour are expected, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. Isolated gusts could reach 70 miles per hour in exposed areas.

Locations impacted include Chelan, Entiat, Stevens Pass, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Leavenworth, Waterville, Wenatchee, and Stehekin, along with much of central, north-central, northeast, and southeast Washington.

Officials warn that damaging winds may bring down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks and RVs.

Residents are urged to remain on lower levels of their homes, avoid windows, and watch for falling debris or tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.