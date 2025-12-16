A Moses Lake man is in custody after his toddler-age daughter suffered a drug-induced overdose.

Moses Lake police officers were called to Samaritan Hospital Monday evening to investigate a report involving a 13-month-old girl who was being treated for an overdose.

Following an investigation, officers arrested the child’s father, Thomas William, a 57-year-old Moses Lake man, on suspicion of first-degree criminal mistreatment and endangerment with a controlled substance.

Police said the child was stabilized at the hospital and later transferred to Spokane for further observation.

Child Protective Services has taken custody of the child. The case remains an open and ongoing investigation.