Stevens Pass Avalanche Traps Skier, Saved By App

A Bothell man is lucky to be alive after spending more than four hours buried in an avalanche at Stevens Pass Ski Resort.

Michael Harris was trapped under tightly packed snow Thursday, unable to move, and eventually blacked out. His wife, Penny Harris, tracked him using Apple’s “Find My” app, alerting rescuers to his exact location.

Harris survived thanks to an air pocket in front of his face and avalanche training. He was treated for hypothermia, a broken leg, and fluid in his lungs. Harris spent five days in an Everett hospital but returned home Tuesday.