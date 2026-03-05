Washington lawmakers have approved legislation to prohibit employers from requiring workers to have microchips implanted in their bodies — making clear that punching a time clock should not require becoming one.

Washington House Bill 2303 passed the House on an 87-6 vote and cleared the Senate unanimously, 48-0, in early March. The measure now heads to Gov. Ferguson’s desk for signature. If signed, Washington would join at least 13 other states that have adopted similar bans on mandatory workplace microchips.

The bill prohibits employers from requiring, coercing or even requesting that employees or job applicants receive subcutaneous-identification implants or "chipping" for any reason.

How Microchips Could Have Been Used in the Workplace

Supporters describe the legislation as a preemptive safeguard for bodily autonomy as technology advances. While the practice is rare, microchips have been marketed for uses such as opening secure doors, logging into computers, storing ID credentials, tracking time and attendance, or even buying snacks in the break room — no wallet required, just a wave of the hand.

Exemptions for Medical and Health Devices

Under the proposal, implants used strictly for medical, diagnostic or health-monitoring purposes are exempt.

The measure allows employees to bring civil action against employers who violate the law, including seeking injunctive relief, actual damages and punitive damages.

Lawmakers say the goal is simple: ensure workers are not pressured to become part of a workplace experiment that sounds more like science fiction than human resources. In other words, the only thing employees should bring to work is their badge — not their inner cyborg.