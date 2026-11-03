Top Thai has been serving authentic Bangkok-style food to the Wenatchee Valley since 1991. That's 35 Years of Bangkok-style cooking. It’s a family-owned restaurant, and it’s now run by second-generation owners Chef Top Rojanasthien and Jenny Rojanasthien. Thirty-five years is a long time in the restaurant business, and the family is celebrating by thanking the people who kept them going.

What keeps people coming back is the kitchen's flexibility. Dishes can be made as spicy or as mild as you like, so a first-timer and a chili fan can share a table and both leave happy. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options are available, too.

Deals Worth a Detour

Top Thai has year-round promotions that make it easy to eat well on a budget. Lunch plates are all $15 or less, served Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., with 20% off your entire order when you dine in.

Happy Hour at Top Thai Happy Hour at Top Thai

Through the end of 2026, there’s an anniversary deal for each night of the week.

Tuesday, a full-size Pad Thai is $10 all day when you dine in. Wednesday, bottles of wine are 20% off. Thursday, signature cocktails are $2 off all day.

The restaurant has a full bar and an outdoor patio. The handcrafted cocktails, beer, and wine pair well with the food, and the patio is a good place to settle in on a warm evening. Top Thai can also host large parties and private events, if you’re planning a birthday or a work dinner.

Top Thai Top Thai

How to Seize This Friday’s Deal

Here’s the deal. Starting Friday, November 6, at 6 a.m., you can get a $50 e-gift card to Top Thai for only $25. Tap the station app or visit the station website and hit “Seize the Deal.” But don't wait on this great offer; only a limited number of e-gift cards are available.

That’s half off on a meal you’ll love. Use it at lunch, with clients, or co-workers. Or save it for dinner with your family from 4 to 9 p.m., with a cocktail on the patio.

Top Thai is open Tuesday through Saturday. Lunch is Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner is Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. You’ll find the restaurant at 1211 N. Mission St. in Wenatchee, and you can see the full menu at thaiwenatchee.com.

If you haven’t been in a while, this is a good reason to go back.

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