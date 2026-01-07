Focusing on fitness in the new year is a great idea, but only 28% of adults in the U.S. meet the recommended physical activity guidelines. You can jumpstart your health by concentrating on one area each month. Experts recommend starting with a visit to your doctor to assess your overall health, then build from there.

What are your initial steps to becoming healthier this year?

Make an appointment for a physical

Structure your nutrition needs (Read below to learn how you can eat what you like and NOT have it affect your weight as much, because of what essential item you eat before you consume your starch.)

Personalize your exercise routine. (We're so lucky to have so many great loop trails and singletrack scattered around our area, where we can get out and get more active!)

What is the DRESS hack to improve your life in the coming year?

Assess your DRESS code. It is an acronym that stands for:

Diet: Prioritize whole foods with color and fiber to reduce cellular inflammation.

EDITOR’S NOTE (Your groundbreaking hack to win back your health): Anyone who knows me knows I prefer bread, white rice, and pasta. When consumed on an empty stomach, all three can cause spikes in blood sugar, contributing to weight gain and blood sugar fluctuations. Jessie Inchauspé, a bestselling author, provides science-backed strategies to stabilize blood sugar, boost energy, reduce cravings, and improve overall health without cutting out carbs. Her key advice is to eat a vegetable salad or "veggie starter" before having pasta, bread, or white rice. The fiber in the salad creates a mesh in your intestines, slowing the absorption of glucose from the starches. This way, you can enjoy your favorite foods while potentially reducing gluten spikes by up to 75%.

CLICK HERE to watch her explain this groundbreaking idea

Exercise: Begin with daily 15-minute walks at a moderate intensity; these can reduce your risk of early death by nearly 20%. Moderate intensity means you can talk, but singing is difficult during the activity.

Stress: Practice slow breathing for one minute during the day to help your body recover from stress.

Sleep: Prioritize it as you would medicine. Just one night of inadequate sleep can elevate stress hormones, increase cravings, and speed up aging processes.

7 Healthy Habits to Make Life Better Habits to improve how you feel and work. Gallery Credit: Kat Carpenter

Healthy Foods That People Seem to Hate Here is a look at some healthy food options that lots of people seem to not like very much. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins