It's been a summer of recalls. Back in July, Taylor Farms issued a voluntary recall of iceberg lettuce due to a multistate Cyclospora outbreak, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified as a Class I recall in early August.

A Recall That Reached Farther Than Expected

Three days ago, we learned that Everything Sprouts, a Minneapolis-based producer, issued a voluntary recall this past weekend after alfalfa sprouts tested positive for Salmonella and Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli. The company distributed the sprouts primarily to Minnesota and Wisconsin. Somehow, the illnesses tied to them showed up much farther out — including a handful of cases right here in Washington.

Fifty-five illnesses have been confirmed across 15 states so far, with four hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported, but the CDC's count keeps updating as more cases are linked back to the source.

What's Actually Being Recalled

The affected products come in five-ounce plastic containers under the Everything Sprouts and Calco brand names, distributed between May 27 and August 21. Three specific barcodes are involved: 860014523113, 860014523120, and 850079470149. Lot numbers 222, 223, 225, 226, and 230 are the ones to check.

It's not just plain sprouts, either. The same contaminated batch made its way into Everything Sprouts' Crunchy Protein Sprout Mix and Zesty Garlic Mix cups, both sold under matching lot numbers. Anyone with these products in the fridge should toss them during the recall rather than eat them, and wipe down any surfaces or containers they touched.

Why This Matters, Even From Two States Away

Salmonella symptoms typically hit within 12 to 72 hours — fever, cramping, diarrhea that resolves on its own within a week for most healthy adults. The E. coli strain is the more dangerous one to watch, especially for kids under five and older adults, since it can trigger hemolytic uremic syndrome in severe cases.

If you've picked up sprouts from a grocery store in the Wenatchee Valley lately, this is worth a two-minute check of the bag before your next salad or avocado toast. Distribution chains cross state lines more than people expect, and a recall that started in Minnesota clearly didn't stay there.

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