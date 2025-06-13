Okanogan County residents have a chance to spay or neuter their pet for free this month.

President of Team Okanogan Animal Rescue Jill Servais says Team Okanogan Animal Rescue and Greater Good Charities are teaming up to host the "BIG FIX 3.0," a four-day, completely free spay and neuter, vaccination, and microchipping clinic set for June 26-29 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds.

Servais says this no-cost event will provide lifesaving veterinary care to more than 1,000 dogs and cats in a county lacking affordable resources.

In 2024, the inaugural BIG FIX events provided services to nearly 2,100 animals.

“Each year, more than 2,700 animals in Okanogan County need help—and BIG FIX is how we get ahead of the crisis,” Servais said. “It’s about meeting people where they are, removing barriers, and proving that every animal matters. With the support of our incredible partners, we’re building healthier communities, one animal at a time.”

Servais adds these clinics prevented the birth of thousands of unplanned litters and provided urgently needed services with very few low cost resources.

The rescue will host the events all day throughout the BIG FIX 3.0.