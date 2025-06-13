City of Wenatchee Pledges $2 Million for Wenatchee Valley Museum &#038; Cultural Center

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center receives another large donation.

The City of Wenatchee is donating $2 million to the museum, which comes on the heels of the over $5 million the museum received from the state Wednesday.

According to a press release, the City of Wenatchee has a long-standing relationship with the Museum, which operated as a City department until 2015.

The City says the Museum has undertaken a major capital campaign to address deferred maintenence and reimagine a new facility. In 2022, former Mayor Frank Kuntz and the City Council expressed their support for a one-time investment. The council included the $2 million in the City's 2024-2025 biennial budget. The City's contribution complements other major public and private investments.

Other investments include $1 million from the 2023-2025 Washington State Capital Budget and a $1 million Washington State Heritage Capital Projects grant.

The funds will go towards a project to include more community space, expanded programming, and new exhibits.

