Apartment Fire in East Wenatchee Thursday

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

An apartment fire in the 600 block of 4th Street NE at the Columbia Square Apartments lasted over an hour and a half Thursday night.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says crews responded at approximately 6 p.m. and found a deck on fire on the second floor of the three-story apartment complex.

Firefighters observed the flames taking over the third floor when they arrived.

Crews used a deck gun, a type of water cannon on the top of a fire engine, to knock the fire down and proceeded into the apartment to eliminate the remainder of the inferno.

Brett says there are no injuries as a result of the fire, but a cat is missing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

