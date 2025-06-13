An apartment fire in the 600 block of 4th Street NE at the Columbia Square Apartments lasted over an hour and a half Thursday night.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says crews responded at approximately 6 p.m. and found a deck on fire on the second floor of the three-story apartment complex.

Firefighters observed the flames taking over the third floor when they arrived.

Crews used a deck gun, a type of water cannon on the top of a fire engine, to knock the fire down and proceeded into the apartment to eliminate the remainder of the inferno.

Brett says there are no injuries as a result of the fire, but a cat is missing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.