Apartment Fire in East Wenatchee Thursday
An apartment fire in the 600 block of 4th Street NE at the Columbia Square Apartments lasted over an hour and a half Thursday night.
Get our free mobile app
Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett says crews responded at approximately 6 p.m. and found a deck on fire on the second floor of the three-story apartment complex.
Firefighters observed the flames taking over the third floor when they arrived.
Crews used a deck gun, a type of water cannon on the top of a fire engine, to knock the fire down and proceeded into the apartment to eliminate the remainder of the inferno.
Brett says there are no injuries as a result of the fire, but a cat is missing.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Photos From the Rimrock Retreat Fire, Yakima County, Washington!
These pictures, courtesy of Brian Siekawitch, give a brief but impactful look at the front lines, including the preventative steps being taken by the fire crews and some of the devastation the fire has caused.
Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!