Fire Restrictions Now In Place on BLM Lands in Eastern Washington
The Bureau of Land Management has now restricted certain activities on public lands in Eastern Washington to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires. Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and 16 additional Eastern Washington counties are included in the restrictions. With summer approaching and temperatures rising, dry and flashy fuels are increasingly susceptible to fire. 85% of fires on public land are human-caused.
The list of Eastern Washington counties covered under the new restrictions as of June 13th also includes; Adams, Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties.
As of (today) June 13th,
- smoking is restricted to vehicles traveling on improved roads, in boats on the water, and other designated locations
- All motorized vehicles are restricted to travel only on developed roadways and restricted from off-road use and parking vehicles must be in areas free of flammable materials.
- Campfire or stove fires, including charcoal briquette fires are only permitted within the provided steel rings at certain improved campgrounds.
- Fireworks are prohibited on BLM public lands, along with exploding targets, metal targets, and firing tracer or incendiary devices.