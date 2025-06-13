Fire Restrictions Now In Place on BLM Lands in Eastern Washington

The Bureau of Land Management has now restricted certain activities on public lands in Eastern Washington to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires. Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and 16 additional Eastern Washington counties are included in the restrictions. With summer approaching and temperatures rising, dry and flashy fuels are increasingly susceptible to fire. 85% of fires on public land are human-caused.

The list of Eastern Washington counties covered under the new restrictions as of June 13th also includes; Adams, Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties.

As of (today) June 13th,