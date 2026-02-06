For Washingtonians, February 14th Is No Longer Just For Romance
In the quiet hours before dawn, when the world still holds its breath, love arrives, not always in the shape of another person, but in the stubborn loyalties that anchor your life. A recent poll of 2,000 adults, conducted by OnePoll for Matalan, finds that the average adult has four true loves, and romance occupies only one narrow place among them.
Who do men value and love? Who do women value and love?
At the head of the list (for both genders) stands the partner, steadfast as a Rainier cherry tree. Below come children, whose laughter carves permanent rooms in the heart, and dogs—those wordless saints who greet every homecoming as if it were the first. Best friends follow, then siblings, then, for nearly a third of Washington men, their favorite football team (Seahawks, Cougars, or Huskies), whose colors they wear like a second skin.
Women, meanwhile, more often name their closest confidante (as Gen Z would call their "Bestie") as a soulmate, a bond forged in shared secrets and late-night comfort.
What are some of the more odd things we love and hold dear?
Yet the poll uncovers stranger devotions: a particular book whose pages feel like home, the ritual of tea or coffee that steadies the day, even an ex-partner who lingers like a half-remembered song. Holiday destinations, like a trip to the Oregon Coast, or a summer week at Priest Lake. Your beloved cuddly house cats, your favorite chocolate, even your reliable cars, or your beloved city you live in—each makes the top ranks.
Valentine’s Day itself has splintered into many celebrations.
Slightly more than half (57%) of respondents will spend February 14th with a partner, but 36% of millennials choose their children, while 1 in 5 Gen Zers plans Galentine’s with friends. The youngest among us rank bands, movies, or streamed shows, even their own beds, higher than older generations do.
For 46%, the meaning of love has shifted with age; for 81 percent, infatuation remains possible at any hour. Forty-five percent say multiple true loves make existence richer, though 31 percent admit these passions have sparked a household squabble—perhaps over dinner or a teasing “work wife.”
As Matalan’s report shows, for Washingtonians, February 14th no longer belongs solely to romance. Settle in with your favorite novel and a steaming mug, gather the girls for a meal, cheer your team through the rain. Love, in its truest form, is plural, stubborn, and often silent. Celebrate it all—without apology.
THE NATION’S TOP 15 TRUE LOVES:
- Partner
- Child
- Dog
- Best friend
- Sibling
- Football team
- A home
- Cat
- Holiday destination
- An ex-partner
- Chocolate
- Car
- A book
- A city/town
- Coffee/Tea
