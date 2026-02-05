Local rotary clubs selected their student representatives for the Rotary Youth Exchange program for the 2026-27 school year.

What the Rotary Youth Exchange Program Offers

Rotary District 5060, which includes the Wenatchee Rotary Club and the Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary Club, announces Parker Johnson and Ruth Sperry of East Wenatchee will serve as representatives next school year.

The Rotary Youth Exchange Program allows students to serve as ambassadors, attending a school in a different country.

The Rotary said that through daily interactions with host families, classmates, and community members, students build understanding and form international friendships.

“I applied for Rotary Youth Exchange so I could experience life in another way, make new friends, embrace a new culture, grow an open mind, and go out and explore the world on a whole new level.” Sperry said.

How Students Are Selected

Students were selected through an application process that began in the fall and included interviews at both the local Rotary club and district levels. Over the next six months, students will prepare with language development, cultural awareness courses, mental health strategies, and navigating culture shock.

“This experience will help me grow personally by getting out of my comfort zone and learning how to interact with different people," Johnson said.

Johnson will represent the Wenatchee Rotary Club, while Sperry will represent the Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary Club.

Rotary District 5060 will welcome inbound students from countries across the world this fall.