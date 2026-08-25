If you have pets, they're considered close family members. You never want to read an article that starts out: "Thousands of cans pulled from shelves." Unfortunately, this is the case. Fromm Family Foods issued a voluntary recall this week covering 5,825 cases of canned wet dog food after customers reported finding metal fragments inside select cans. The Wisconsin-based company pulled 3,852 cases of Turkey Pâté and 1,973 cases of Diner Classics Milo's Meatloaf Pâté, both distributed to pet stores and online retailers across the U.S. and Canada.

Metal in a can of dog food sounds abstract until you picture what it actually means for a dog eating too fast. Choking. Vomiting. Lacerations in the mouth or gut if a sharp piece gets swallowed. In larger amounts, it can even cause a blockage requiring surgery.

What to Check in Your Pantry

Both recalled products share the same best-by date: March 2029. Fromm Turkey Pâté comes in a 12.2-ounce can with UPC 072705118700,

CREDIT: US Food & Drug Administration CREDIT: US Food & Drug Administration

while the Diner Classics Milo's Meatloaf Pâté carries UPC 072705132324. Check the lot code too — EP2A3306 — printed on the bottom of the can alongside the date stamp.

CREDIT: US Food & Drug Administration CREDIT: US Food & Drug Administration

No illnesses or injuries have been reported so far, and Fromm says it's already identified what caused the contamination, adding extra safeguards on top of its existing quality checks. Still, the company hasn't said publicly how the metal ended up in the product in the first place.

What Washington Pet Owners Should Do

Anyone with an affected can sitting in their pantry should stop feeding it immediately and return it to the store where they purchased it. Fromm's customer line — 1-800-325-6331 — is open weekdays for questions, or reach the company directly at info@frommfamily.com.

Fromm products are carried at pet stores throughout the Wenatchee Valley and across Washington, so this one's worth a quick check tonight rather than waiting until the next feeding. A five-minute look at the can's fine print beats an emergency vet visit any day of the week.

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