Dozens of nonprofit organizations received a grant from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.

READ MORE: Washington's Top Concert Venues Unveil Acts for 2026

The Foundation announced its 2025 recipients of the Woods Family Music & Arts Grant, which awarded $67,400 to 63 nonprofit organizations and schools across Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties.

The grant provides awards of up to $5,000 for operating expenses or project-specific support, with a focus on youth and underrepresented audiences.

“We were truly impressed by the care reflected in this year’s applications,” said fundholder Rufus Woods. “There’s a lot of need across our region, and we wish we could fund every request. We’re thankful for the work these nonprofits and schools are doing to bring arts and music programs to kids and adults who might otherwise be left out.”

The Woods Family Music & Arts Grant was established in 2011. The grant aims to reduce cost and geographic barriers so more people can participate in the arts.

You can find the full list of award recipients on the Foundation's website.