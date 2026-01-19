Yes, we’re only knee-deep into the new year, but it’s never too early to start marking your calendar with your concert wishlist. You know—the artists, bands, or events you swear you’ll buy tickets for this time… assuming they don’t sell out in 30 seconds, get postponed, or make you question standing for three hours on a concrete floor. Again.

Whether it’s The Gorge Amphitheatre, White River Amphitheatre, Climate Pledge Arena, or the slightly more intimate vibes of Chateau Ste. Michelle Amphitheatre, The Showbox (Seattle), Moore Theatre, and The Crocodile, there’s no shortage of shows that’ll make you simultaneously nostalgic, sweaty, and mildly regretful.

Photo Credit | Wikipedia Photo Credit | Wikipedia loading...

Upcoming Shows at The Gorge Amphitheatre

Because nothing says “core memory” like great music, questionable parking, and realizing halfway up the hill that you forgot sunscreen.

Martin Garrix – Americas Tour | Saturday, May 9

EDM drops so hard you’ll briefly forget your knees hurt.

Griztronics | Saturday, May 9

Bass-heavy chaos. Earplugs encouraged. Judgment suspended.

Beyond Wonderland | Saturday, June 27 & Sunday, June 28, 2026

Two days. One Gorge. Zero chance you’ll remember all of it.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show | Friday, July 24 & Saturday, July 25, 2026

Actual musicians. Actual instruments. Feelings may occur.

Watershed Festival 2026 | *July 31-August 2, 2026 *Unconfirmed Dates

Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC Tour 2026 | Saturday, September 26, 2026

Vibes so chill you’ll forget the world is on fire—for like 90 minutes.

Get our free mobile app

Photo Credit | White River Amphitheatre Photo Credit | White River Amphitheatre loading...

White River Amphitheatre

Where you’ll relive your youth, discover new music, and absolutely debate leaving early to beat traffic.

MGK: Lost Americana Tour | Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Come for the nostalgia. Stay because you already paid for parking.

Evanescence 2026 World Tour with Spiritbox & Nova Twins | Thursday, July 23, 2026

Bring your angst. Scream-sing like it’s 2003. No one’s judging.

TOTO + Christopher Cross + The Romantics | Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Yacht rock supremacy. Bonus points if you wear linen unironically.

TRAIN – Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere | Sunday, August 30, 2026

Yes, you know every word. Yes, you’re going to sing them.

Five Finger Death Punch | Friday, September 11, 2026

Loud. Cathartic. Cheaper than therapy.

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson with The Hu & Orgy | Thursday, September 17, 2026

Because subtlety is overrated and eyeliner never really left.

Photo credit | Climate Pledge Arena Photo credit | Climate Pledge Arena loading...

Climate Pledge Arena

Where the music’s hot, the merch is overpriced, and your “I’m too old for this” voice is just part of the experience.

GHOST – Skeletour World Tour 2026 | Feb 15

Costumes, theatrics, and enough smoke machines to hide your questionable dance moves.

Cardi B – Little Miss Drama Tour | Feb 22

Bring the drama, leave your chill at the door. Cardi won’t.

Ricardo Arjona – Lo Que El Seco No Dijo Tour | Feb 24

Heartfelt lyrics, passionate singing… and yes, you’ll probably cry in public.

Peso Pluma – Dinastía Tour | Mar 01

New wave of regional flair. Cultural points: guaranteed.

Silence Wang – Rise of Romance | Mar 14

Your last name probably isn’t Wang, but hey, feelings are universal.

Conan Gray – Wishbone World Tour with Special Guest Esha Tewari | Mar 16

Teen angst meets Gen Z aesthetics. Nostalgia sold separately.

Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream Tour | May 12

Just scream already. Florence is waiting.

Demi Lovato – It’s Not That Deep Tour | May 13

Emotional rollercoaster included. Seat belts optional.

5 Seconds of Summer – EVERYONE’S A STAR! World Tour | Jul 02

You know you’ll air guitar. You know you’ll feel 16 again.

Megan Moroney – The Cloud 9 Tour | Aug 02

Sweet country vibes. Zero cloud storage needed.

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunt | Oct 02

Appalachian storytelling. Maybe some lost snipe too.

RUSH – Fifty Something | Oct 10 & 12

Prog rock legends proving age is just a number… that we all secretly envy.

Doja Cat – Tour Ma Vie World Tour | Oct 15

Expect costumes, chaos, and the kind of beats that make your inner teen come alive.

MANÁ – Vivir Sin Aire Tour | Oct 17

Legendary Latin rock. Because “breathing is overrated” is a great tour name.

Photo Credit | Chateau St. Michelle Photo Credit | Chateau St. Michelle loading...

Chateau Ste. Michelle Amphitheatre

Yellowcard: The Up Up Down Down Tour with New Found Glory & Plain White T’s | May 24, 2026

Pop-punk nostalgia hits harder than your knees after a weekend lawn chair marathon. Sing along like it’s 2005—you know you want to.

Some bands of note at…

The Showbox / Showbox SODO

Journey, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Church, The Dead South, The Sex Pistols (sans Lydon—sorry punk purists), Gogol Bordello

Full lineup: enough variety to make your Spotify playlists jealous.

Moore Theatre

Bill Frisell’s 75th Celebration ft. Luke Bergman & Tim Angulo, Jeff Tweedy, Joe Jackson, Professor Brian Cox

Full lineup: jazz, rock, intellect… yes, you can actually learn something while listening.

The Crocodile

Ghostface Killah, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Fishbone, Throwing Muses, The Wedding Present

Full lineup: Where you can mosh, groove, or just awkwardly headbang while reminiscing about the first time you heard Nirvana in your teen bedroom.