From The Gorge to Seattle Stages A Huge 2026 Concert Preview
Yes, we’re only knee-deep into the new year, but it’s never too early to start marking your calendar with your concert wishlist. You know—the artists, bands, or events you swear you’ll buy tickets for this time… assuming they don’t sell out in 30 seconds, get postponed, or make you question standing for three hours on a concrete floor. Again.
Whether it’s The Gorge Amphitheatre, White River Amphitheatre, Climate Pledge Arena, or the slightly more intimate vibes of Chateau Ste. Michelle Amphitheatre, The Showbox (Seattle), Moore Theatre, and The Crocodile, there’s no shortage of shows that’ll make you simultaneously nostalgic, sweaty, and mildly regretful.
Upcoming Shows at The Gorge Amphitheatre
Because nothing says “core memory” like great music, questionable parking, and realizing halfway up the hill that you forgot sunscreen.
Martin Garrix – Americas Tour | Saturday, May 9
EDM drops so hard you’ll briefly forget your knees hurt.
Griztronics | Saturday, May 9
Bass-heavy chaos. Earplugs encouraged. Judgment suspended.
Beyond Wonderland | Saturday, June 27 & Sunday, June 28, 2026
Two days. One Gorge. Zero chance you’ll remember all of it.
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show | Friday, July 24 & Saturday, July 25, 2026
Actual musicians. Actual instruments. Feelings may occur.
Watershed Festival 2026 | *July 31-August 2, 2026
*Unconfirmed Dates
Jack Johnson: SURFILMUSIC Tour 2026 | Saturday, September 26, 2026
Vibes so chill you’ll forget the world is on fire—for like 90 minutes.
White River Amphitheatre
Where you’ll relive your youth, discover new music, and absolutely debate leaving early to beat traffic.
MGK: Lost Americana Tour | Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Come for the nostalgia. Stay because you already paid for parking.
Evanescence 2026 World Tour with Spiritbox & Nova Twins | Thursday, July 23, 2026
Bring your angst. Scream-sing like it’s 2003. No one’s judging.
TOTO + Christopher Cross + The Romantics | Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Yacht rock supremacy. Bonus points if you wear linen unironically.
TRAIN – Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere | Sunday, August 30, 2026
Yes, you know every word. Yes, you’re going to sing them.
Five Finger Death Punch | Friday, September 11, 2026
Loud. Cathartic. Cheaper than therapy.
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson with The Hu & Orgy | Thursday, September 17, 2026
Because subtlety is overrated and eyeliner never really left.
Climate Pledge Arena
Where the music’s hot, the merch is overpriced, and your “I’m too old for this” voice is just part of the experience.
GHOST – Skeletour World Tour 2026 | Feb 15
Costumes, theatrics, and enough smoke machines to hide your questionable dance moves.
Cardi B – Little Miss Drama Tour | Feb 22
Bring the drama, leave your chill at the door. Cardi won’t.
Ricardo Arjona – Lo Que El Seco No Dijo Tour | Feb 24
Heartfelt lyrics, passionate singing… and yes, you’ll probably cry in public.
Peso Pluma – Dinastía Tour | Mar 01
New wave of regional flair. Cultural points: guaranteed.
Silence Wang – Rise of Romance | Mar 14
Your last name probably isn’t Wang, but hey, feelings are universal.
Conan Gray – Wishbone World Tour with Special Guest Esha Tewari | Mar 16
Teen angst meets Gen Z aesthetics. Nostalgia sold separately.
Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream Tour | May 12
Just scream already. Florence is waiting.
Demi Lovato – It’s Not That Deep Tour | May 13
Emotional rollercoaster included. Seat belts optional.
5 Seconds of Summer – EVERYONE’S A STAR! World Tour | Jul 02
You know you’ll air guitar. You know you’ll feel 16 again.
Megan Moroney – The Cloud 9 Tour | Aug 02
Sweet country vibes. Zero cloud storage needed.
Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunt | Oct 02
Appalachian storytelling. Maybe some lost snipe too.
RUSH – Fifty Something | Oct 10 & 12
Prog rock legends proving age is just a number… that we all secretly envy.
Doja Cat – Tour Ma Vie World Tour | Oct 15
Expect costumes, chaos, and the kind of beats that make your inner teen come alive.
MANÁ – Vivir Sin Aire Tour | Oct 17
Legendary Latin rock. Because “breathing is overrated” is a great tour name.
Chateau Ste. Michelle Amphitheatre
Yellowcard: The Up Up Down Down Tour with New Found Glory & Plain White T’s | May 24, 2026
Pop-punk nostalgia hits harder than your knees after a weekend lawn chair marathon. Sing along like it’s 2005—you know you want to.
Some bands of note at…
The Showbox / Showbox SODO
Journey, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Church, The Dead South, The Sex Pistols (sans Lydon—sorry punk purists), Gogol Bordello
Full lineup: enough variety to make your Spotify playlists jealous.
Moore Theatre
Bill Frisell’s 75th Celebration ft. Luke Bergman & Tim Angulo, Jeff Tweedy, Joe Jackson, Professor Brian Cox
Full lineup: jazz, rock, intellect… yes, you can actually learn something while listening.
The Crocodile
Ghostface Killah, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Fishbone, Throwing Muses, The Wedding Present
Full lineup: Where you can mosh, groove, or just awkwardly headbang while reminiscing about the first time you heard Nirvana in your teen bedroom.
