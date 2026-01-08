The Washington State Lottery is announcing a new raffle drawing on St. Patrick's Day that guarantees someone will win $1 million.

What's the catch?

The $1 million prize guarantee and several lesser prizes will only be available to those purchasing one of the limited tickets before they are sold out. The drawing is a raffle vs. a traditional lottery, according to officials.

Washington’s Lottery has announced the St. Patrick’s Day Raffle with a single drawing and a strict ticket sales cutoff at 250,000. Each ticket will cost $15, and the limited-ticket sales will mean players will all fall into a clearly defined field, creating stronger odds to win one of the raffle’s prizes. In addition to the $1 million top prize, the drawing will also award a $250,000 prize and multiple $100,000, $50,000, $25,000, and $10,000 prizes. The St. Patrick's Day raffle will have one hundred $500 wins.

The raffle will differ from the Washington Lottery's LOTTO or Mega Millions drawings that have no limit on the number of tickets sold.

According to a news release, tickets will be available for purchase beginning January 20, 2026, at authorized lottery retailers across the state and will remain on sale through March 16, 2026, or until all tickets are sold, whichever comes first. Once all tickets are sold, the St. Patrick's Day raffle will close, and no additional tickets will be available.

Number of Winners Prize Amount

1 $1 million

1 $250,000

2 $100,000

3 $50,000

5 $25,000

5 $10,000

100 $500

While the raffle tickets are on sale, up to 2,000 ticket purchases will trigger a $50 “On the Spot” bonus coupon, which can be redeemed for that cash prize at participating Lottery retailers.

The St. Patrick’s Day Raffle drawing will take place on March 17, 2026, and the winning numbers will be revealed on March 18, 2026.

