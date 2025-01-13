Nationwide Shutdown: 150 Locations Close, 10 in the PNW

We're not even through the first month of 2025, and the store closings keep coming. Starting the new year, more than 100 locations are planning on shutting down, including two here in the Pacific Northwest.

Business Media Experts: “It’s Game Over for GameStop”

After springing back to life nearly five years ago, GameStop is again in danger of dissolving.

Game Stop Shares Rise On Large Stock Sale By The Company Getty Images loading...

The company is adding to the more than 200 stores closing in 2024.

Wasn’t GameStop saved a few years ago?

In the summer of 2020, Keith Gill, known by his popular YouTube Channel as Roaring Kitty, caught wind of Wall Street insiders that placed in billions of dollars of short money, predicting the end of video game merchant GameStop.

Roaring Kitty devised a grassroots plan to save the company and shake up Wall Street.

Keith Gill’s endorsement of GameStop took the gaming merchant on a three-year run. The surge of investments throughout the next year saved GameStop and caused hardship to online companies with deep investments in shorting GameStop’s (GME) stock.

Who were the leading players behind the shorting of GameStop?

Citron Capital put billions of dollars into shorting Gamestop.

In other words, they firmly believed that Gamestop would crumble and that the billions of their short purchase would have resulted in enormous gains for Citron.

During the stock's major comeback, Cirtron suffered 100% losses in its GameStop positions, resulting in billions of dollars lost.

The movement, started by Roaring Kitty, saved the company and was the subject of a major motion picture, “Dumb Money.”

Why is GameStop performing poorly now?

GameStop is seeing declining sales and operating in an unfavorable environment. Wall Street experts have observed that GameStop isn’t adapting to the changing video game market and has advised buyers not to invest in the company.

How Many Gamestop locations are still operating in Washington?

I counted over 40 locations, including two in North Central Washington (East Wenatchee and Moses Lake.)

Game Stop Shares Rise On Large Stock Sale By The Company Getty Images loading...

PNW Gamestop Stores Reported Closing in January 2025:

McMinnville, OR - McMinnville Center, on NE 27th St.

Vancouver, WA - Mill Plain Plaza, on NE 104th Ave. (Closed this past Friday - 1/11/25)

PNW Gamestop Stores Closed in 2024:

Ponderay, ID - on Kootenai Cutoff Rd (Sandpoint region)

Portland, OR - Peterkort Town Square on 11196 SW Barnes Rd.

Everett, WA - Everett Mall

Federal Way, WA - The Commons, on S. Commons Rd.

Kent, WA - Canyon Ridge, on 104th Ave. SE

Seattle, WA - Westwood Village

Shelton, WA - Kneeland Plaza, on E. Wallace Kneeland Dr.

Vancouver, WA - Salmon Creek Square, on NE Tenney Rd.

PNW Gamestop Stores Closed in 2023:

None in the Pacific Northwest

PNW Gamestop Stores Closed in 2022:

Mountain Home, ID - Shops @ Mountain, on American Legion Blvd. (Boise area)

Happy Valley, OR - Clackamas Town Mall (ThinkGeek)

Salem, OR - Lancaster Mall

Sherwood, OR - Langer Farms, on SW Baler Way

Issaquah, WA - Pickering Square, on 12th Ave. NW

Lynnwood, WA - Alderwood Mall (ThinkGeek)

Omak, WA - Omak Center, on Engh Rd.

Richland, WA - Vintner Square, on Queensgate Dr.

Seattle, WA - Broadway Building, on Broadway

Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Mall (ThinkGeek)

PNW Gamestop Stores Closed in 2021:

Poulsbo, WA - College Marketplace, on Marketplace NW

Get our free mobile app

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll