After more than a decade of failed attempts, supporters of amending Washington state law to allow homegrown marijuana say they are growing frustrated, but not giving up.

They’re back at the Legislature this year, urging lawmakers to make the change. Advocates argue that allowing homegrown cannabis would not significantly hurt regulated retail sales and that penalties for growing at home disproportionately impact people of color.

Law enforcement agencies and cities oppose the proposal, citing concerns about youth exposure and increased burdens on local police.

Senate Bill 6204 would allow adults 21 and older to grow up to six cannabis plants at home. Two adults living together could grow up to 12 plants, and households with three or more adults could grow up to 15. The Senate Labor and Commerce Committee held a hearing on the bill Monday.

This marks the 11th consecutive year lawmakers have introduced legislation to allow home cultivation since Washington legalized recreational cannabis in 2012.

Washington is one of only three states that have legalized both medical and recreational cannabis but still prohibit homegrown marijuana. When Colorado legalized recreational cannabis the same year, it also allowed home cultivation.

Opponents argue the state could lose millions in tax revenue if consumers choose to grow their own instead of paying the 37 percent excise tax on retail purchases. Advocates counter that growing cannabis is difficult and unlikely to significantly affect sales.

Get our free mobile app

Between 2013 and 2019, Black residents in Washington were five times more likely than white residents to be arrested for home growing, while Hispanic residents were 2.4 times more likely, according to a 2022 report by the state’s Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force.

Senator Rebecca Saldaña, the bill’s sponsor, said odor complaints could still be reported and handled by law enforcement. Under the bill, violations such as uncontrolled odors, public visibility, or exceeding plant limits could result in civil infractions, with excess plants subject to seizure.

The Liquor and Cannabis Board would not oversee home grow regulation.

Law enforcement leaders remain opposed. “We are concerned about the continued normalization of marijuana to our young people,” said James McMahan of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

The Association of Washington Cities also opposes the bill, citing enforcement challenges.

House Bill 2614, a companion measure, is scheduled for a hearing Friday in the House Consumer Protection and Business Committee.

Advocates say legalization of homegrown marijuana is inevitable, but remain uncertain how long it will take.

Check out the full story here