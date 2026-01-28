An elderly man is recovering after sustaining injuries during an ATV accident in Grant County on Tuesday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 6 p.m. in a remote area south of Beverly just east of State Route 243 (SR-243).

"It's a widely-used recreational area in the Saddle Mountains with plenty of trails," says Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman. "He was riding and had some kind of accident, but I'm not exactly sure what happened or if the ATV rolled."

Foreman says the 72-year-old reportedly suffered injuries to his back, although the exact nature of his injuries has not been confirmed.

"Royal Slope Fire, Rescue & EMS used one of their all-terrain vehicles to get to the man. Luckily we were able to access him before hypothermia set in. Then, they packaged him up on a litter and brought him back down to a waiting ambulance that then drove him from the base of the mountain to Wanapum Dam."

From there, the man was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

Foreman says the man's current medical status was not immediately available.

Investigators aren't certain what caused the ATV to crash and are continuing to look into what happened.