Washington Warned To Remove These 7 Items From Your Garage

A Sparefoot survey of 1,000 Americans found that 47% admitted to encountering problems with parking in their garage. Another study found that 75% didn’t use their garages for parking.

My family can fit our car into our garage. However, the other half of the garage floor currently has a variety of unsightly clutter. We’re not proud to have the neighbors peer in and see the carnage.

We’re not alone.

An impulse Research survey says roughly a quarter (24%) of American homeowners are embarrassed by the appearance of their garage.

What items SHOULDN’T be kept in your garage?

Surprisingly, many Americans store unsafe items in their garage.

If you’re like us, you keep bikes, the lawnmower, and your family car in the garage. However, there are home hazards that need to be taken out quickly.

Here are some great tips on what and why from State Farm Insurance.

Cluttered corner of a busy residential garage.

Take these out immediately.

Fuel (gas and oil cans) Storing these items is flammable and extremely dangerous. Where can you place them? Consider buying a small shed that is not connected to your home.

Rags or towels containing grease— throw these away. Like the advice for storing fuel - greasy rags are flammable.

Paint or home-improvement chemicals — Be aware that latex freezes at the same temperature as water. Check the label and follow the directions on storage.

Indoor furniture: Heat (and humidity for our Western Washington readers) will warp wood. Storing mattresses in your garage is a bad idea. Mice or rats can and will burrow into the upholstery and shelter. No other options? Disassemble and cover your stored furniture.

Clothing or sleeping bags —The fabric will soak up fumes and dust. Store these items in the attic or a spare closet. Ensure clothing (hats, gloves, winter gear) is locked tight in plastic bins. Avoid cardboard boxes that can be eaten through by rodents.

Food —I hate to admit this, but we recently found evidence of mice droppings in the garage. Any packaged food item will attract pests. We also have an older refrigerator subjected to extreme summer and winter temperatures. Your older fridge will struggle to operate. Running a refrigerator in your garage built before 1990 will add $250-300 a year to your water bill.

Anything fragile or valuable — Art and electronics in the fluctuating climate of a garage can damage your delicate items.

Items containing paper — Various insects look for dark and damp environments. Search out and eat starchy substances like books, photos, and other keepsakes.

Firewood — Attracts pests like termites, spiders, and rodents you do not want in your garage. A garage that is not climate-controlled could be too humid. Ideally, store firewood outside should be covered and at least 20 feet away from structures.

