Malaga Home Severely Damaged In Fire

A Saturday morning fire caused major damage to a home in the Malaga area.

Crews with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze in 4000 block of Dixie Lane at around 9 a.m. and arrived at the scene to discover flames emanating from the roofline of one home and threatening several neighboring residences.

Get our free mobile app

Firefighters efforts to knock down the flames were temporarily hindered by a partial roof collapse in the home that was ablaze, but they soon had the fire under control within about 30 minutes.

Damage to the home was substantial, and the fire also caused minor damage to two adjacent residences.

Authorities say there were reports of an explosion at the home that was heavily damaged moments before the flames were seen engulfing its roof.

All of the homes' residents either got out safely or were away when the fire occurred.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.