Meet Harrison, a lovable and affectionate dog who is always ready to share a cuddle or wagging his tail with excitement to see you.

Harrison has a gentle temperament and quickly becomes everyone’s best friend. He’s content curling up on the couch or excited alongside you on walks. He’s a pro on the leash, making walks pleasant and relaxing for both you and Harrison.

If you’re looking for a loyal, well-behaved, and sweet pup, Harrison will steal your heart.

Harrison is the WVHS Pet of the Week Image: WVHS

HARRISON

Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-30608

If you would like to arrange a meet & greet with Harrison, especially if you have a dog in your home, just call (509) 662-9577 to make an appointment.

The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Adoptions are made 12:30p - 6:30pm daily, except for Wednesday by appointment only.

