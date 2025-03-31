Handsome Harrison: Wenatchee Valley Pet of the Week

Harrison is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week Image:WVHS

Meet Harrison, a lovable and affectionate dog who is always ready to share a cuddle or wagging his tail with excitement to see you.

Harrison has a gentle temperament and quickly becomes everyone’s best friend. He’s content curling up on the couch or excited alongside you on walks.  He’s a pro on the leash, making walks pleasant and relaxing for both you and Harrison.

If you’re looking for a loyal, well-behaved, and sweet pup, Harrison will steal your heart.

Harrison is the WVHS Pet of the Week Image: WVHS
HARRISON

  • Breed: German Shepherd
  • Age: 3 Years Old
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: WVHS-A-30608

If you would like to arrange a meet & greet with Harrison, especially if you have a dog in your home, just call (509) 662-9577 to make an appointment.

The WVHS shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave.  Adoptions are made 12:30p - 6:30pm daily, except for Wednesday by appointment only.

