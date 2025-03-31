Police arrested a man accused of running into three officers with a vehicle while fleeing from a traffic stop March 13.

Authorities apprehended 23-year-old Romeo Padron and booked him in the Chelan County Jail Thursday.

SWAT teams, Chelan and Douglas County sheriffs, and Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police officers shut down South Chelan Avenue after a Chelan County sheriff's deputy stopped and arrested a woman on warrants after she missed a stop sign.

Padron allegedly jumped from the passenger's seat to the driver's seat and drove away. The vehicle allegedly bumped the deputy, a sheriff's sergeant, and a Wenatchee police officer conducting the traffic stop at Walker Avenue and Spokane Street. Police say it also struck the deputies vehicle before Padron fled.

Authorities blocked Chelan Avenue near Kittitas street to search for Padron in a nearby building. They did not locate him.

Padron faces three charges of third-degree assault, one count of hit and run, obstructing police, and two counts of violating a no contact order.