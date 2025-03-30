Two Teens Arrested In Latest Moses Lake Drive-By

Two teenage boys are in jail after a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake early Saturday.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired at around 3:45 a.m. on Olympic Drive, and arrived at the scene to discover several shell casings in the roadway and bullet holes to three vehicles and one residence.

Several witnesses reportedly provided information about the vehicle that was driven by the shooter(s) and investigators quickly located it nearby at a residence in the 200 block of Knolls Vista Drive.

The Moses Lake Tactical Response Team was called in and executed a search warrant at the home where they arrested two boys, ages 14 and 17, in connection with the incident.

The boys were booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of drive-by shooting and assault.

The shooting follows another in the same vicinity that killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded four other people, including three teens and the fiancé of a Moses Lake Police detective, earlier this month.