Wenatchee Valley College Earth Day Celebration April 19

Wenatchee Valley College hosting a fair in celebration of Earth Day.

The "Sustainable NCW Earth Day Fair" features hands-on activities and learning opportunities. The college says this celebrates the Earth with the community. The event is free.

“I’m delighted that this year’s Sustainable NCW Earth Day Fair will be held on our beautiful Wenatchee campus. Our community will have the opportunity to see the amazing work our college and local organizations do every day to create a more sustainable environment across North Central Washington,” said WVC President Faimous Harrison. “Sustainable NCW’s Earth Day Fair is a landmark event that brings our community together to celebrate the stewardship of our planet and Wenatchee Valley College is honored to welcome you onto our campus for the next chapter of this event."

There are over 50 vendors and local organizations attending this event, including Master Gardeners, Wenatchee Outdoors, YMCA and YWCA and more.

The day begins with an Earth Day 5K or 1K fun run on campus starting at 9:30 a.m. There's more activities including the bike co-op where participants learn about bike maintenance, an e-cycling center for people to drop off electronics, and a tree campus tour.

A series of Eco-Talks take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. including Helion, talking about their fusion power plant plans, Eastside Rebuild and more.

Wenatchee Valley Youth Symphony along with musical groups from Wenatchee High School, Pinnacles Prep, and Eastmont High School perfrom at the fair throughout the day.

There are plenty of kids activities, indluding a TEAMS Learning Center, chalk art, wildlife experience, and more.

You also have the opportunity to chose from a variety of food trucks with vendors using Towards Zero Waste practices.

There is also a chance to participate in the a silent auction of sustainable experiences and items, with proceeds benefiting Sustainable NCW.

Electric vehicles, a hydrogen vehicle, an all-electric tractor, and a Link Transit electric bus will be on display.

WVC continues the celebrations of Earth Day on April 22 wtih Zero Waste Wednesday April 23.