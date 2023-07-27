Get Your Yoga on in North Central Washington

Yoga... I have tried it a few times and it does take time to adjust your breathing and stretching of the muscles to "nail" the poses. So, what better way than to join some classes and expand your Yoga skills, or even just begin them!

Yoga Studios in the Wenatchee Valley:

iLa Yoga -

"iLa is more than a yoga studio. it is a sanctuary, a safe space, a place of rest and rejuvenation. What Bridget and Dakota have built is hard to put into words! There is a wonderful community of people that you gain coming to this studio - every instructor is phenomenal and the studio itself is beautiful. I also highly recommend their retreats. They are life changing!" - Amanda Barnes Google Review

iLa Yoga Studio | Wenatchee Yoga | Hot Yoga

BEYOUTIFUL Hot Yoga -

"I began my yoga journey a year ago after I had my 3rd baby. Feeling out of shape, exhausted, and just mentally defeated my husband purchased me a 12 class punch card for Valentine's Day and I fell in love! Beyoutiful Yoga has such a warm (no pun intended) and welcoming atmosphere. I was hesitant to dive into the hot classes so I started out with Yin, a warm slow stretch, then I ventured out of my comfort zone into Hot Hatha. Not gonna lie, you will leave drenched, but so renewed and energized. You can schedule your classes through an app which makes it so easy to add to your calendar and make yoga a priority. I like that you can purchase a month unlimited, single classes, or a year membership. There are so many options. I HIGHLY recommend Beyoutiful Yoga to anyone who is just getting started in Yoga or to those who have been practicing for years, everyone is welcome!" - Nichole Conner Google Review

BEYOUTIFUL HOT YOGA | Hot Yoga Studio

Valkyrie Fitness -

"This studio is awesome. The Aerial Yoga is so much fun and can also be a good workout too. They also have Kettlebell Classes. I highly recommend them. The owner is super nice and is very welcoming." - Sierra Wilson, Google Review

Valkyrie Fitness (valkyriefitnessstudio.com)

Pulse Barre Studio -

"The studio and equipment are clean and the instructors are GREAT!" - Katlyn Oly, Google Review

HOME | pulsebarrestudio

Cascade Pilates -

"Cascade Pilates has been such a positive addition to my routine! I was brand new to pilates when I started, and now I’ve been going weekly for the last ~6 months and leave the studio feeling great every time. Lainey is so kind and attentive to each of her clients and tailors her instruction to offer modifications for injuries, thoughtful adjustments on form, or will add challenges to push you just a little harder. She’s creative with her movements which keeps classes interesting and fun. The environment is bright and welcoming, and she makes the reformer approachable to all levels. Can’t recommend this studio enough!!" - Kristen J, Google Review

Cascade Pilates

Worx of Wenatchee Valley-

"Best gym by far. The environment is amazing!" - Antonio Morales, Google Review

Home - Worx of Wenatchee Valley (yourworkoutrx.com)

Now book your classes and get to the poses! You got this!

