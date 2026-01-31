The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, Music's Biggest Night, will take place this Sunday, February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Arena) in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. An earlier Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com and YouTube.

The event will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and confirmed performers include Lady Gaga. ROSÉ & Tyler, the Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Pharrell Williams, Clipse, Justin Bieber, and all eight Best New Artist nominees in an extended sequence. Presenters include Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Harry Styles, KAROL G, Teyana Taylor, Carole King, Jeff Goldblum, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, and Queen Latifah (with more surprises possible).

Nominations were announced back in early November, covering music releases from August 31, 2024, to August 30, 2025. (NOTE: Taylor Swift’s "The Life of Show Girl" missed the cut for this year’s Grammy nominations.)

Kendrick Lamar has the most nominations with 9 (including Album, Record, and Song of the Year), followed by Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut (7 each), Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, and Serban Ghenea (6 each), and others like SZA, Turnstile, and Tyler, the Creator (5 each).

Who’s going to win the Big Four Grammy awards?

Album of the Year: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (front-runner in many predictions due to massive cultural impact), Lady Gaga – Mayhem, Kendrick Lamar – GNX, Sabrina Carpenter – Man's Best Friend, Justin Bieber – Swag, Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out, Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia, Leon Thomas – Mutt. Predictions often favor Bad Bunny or Kendrick Lamar.

Record of the Year: Bad Bunny – “DTMF”, Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”, Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”, Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”, Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”, Doechii – “Anxiety”, Chappell Roan – “The Subway”, Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”. Many lean toward “luther” or “APT.” for crossover appeal.

Song of the Year (songwriter award): Bad Bunny – “DTMF”, Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”, Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”, Rosé & Bruno Mars – “APT.”, Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”, Doechii – “Anxiety”, Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”, Ejae & Mark Sonnenblick – “Golden” (from KPop Demon Hunters). “Golden” is a surprise contender in some markets.

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Lola Young, The Marias, and others. All eight perform in a group sequence.

Grammy Award Predictions

Pre-ceremony odds and expert picks(from Variety, Billboard, Gold Derby, Pitchfork, The Guardian, AP, and Polymarket heavily favor:

Bad Bunny for Album of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA (“luther”) or Rosé & Bruno Mars (“APT.”) for Record/Song.

Olivia Dean or Addison Rae for Best New Artist.

Surprise wins this year could include Lady Gaga (overdue in top categories) or a breakout like Doechii/Chappell Roan.

