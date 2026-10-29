Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and downtown Wenatchee is ready. The Wenatchee Downtown Association hosts its big event: Trick-or-Treat on the Ave from 3 to 5 p.m. It’s free and open to everyone.

Wenatchee Avenue closes to cars between 2nd Street and Orondo Avenue, so kids can wander from shop to shop without watching for traffic. Second Street and Orondo Avenue remain open to east-west traffic. Participating businesses hand out candy, and local police, ambulance crews, and utility vehicles park along the street. Costumes are strongly encouraged.

Look for the KW3 tent near the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Palouse. We’ll have candy for the kids and music playing for everyone. Stop by and say hi.

Trick Or Treat on the Ave! via Connor Trick Or Treat on the Ave! via Connor

Are there other Halloween things to do in Wenatchee?

If your kids have the energy, there’s plenty more happening around town.

The City of Wenatchee Halloween Carnival runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Wenatchee Convention Center. It’s for kids 10 and under, with a small suggested donation at the door.

Pybus Market hosts a Kids Costume Party from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with costume contests for different age groups. If your little one worked hard on their outfit, this is the place to show it off.

Then, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Light the Night Trunk-or-Treat at Sage Hills Church (1601 5th St.) offers food, candy, campfires, and entertainment. It’s a great way to finish after dark, when the costumes look their best.

Connor Connor

Here's Your Simple Halloween Game Plan

Here’s one way to do it. Start on the Avenue at 3 p.m., when the candy is fresh and the crowds are manageable. Head to Pybus for the costume party in the late afternoon, then wrap up at Sage Hills as the sun sets.

If you have a toddler, pick one or two events and call it a day. Sugar and fatigue arrive faster than you’d expect. And if the weather turns cold, as it often does in late October, bring a jacket that fits over the costume.

Times can shift, so check each event’s page or social media before you go. Adults can also join a 21+ pub crawl downtown starting at 7 p.m., so there's something for everyone.

Whatever you do, Halloween in the Wenatchee Valley is worth it. Wear the costume, grab the candy, and see you at the KW3 tent!

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz