Chelan County Land Use Fees Rise Starting Aug. 1
Chelan County’s updated land use permit fees take effect August 1, the first major change in over a decade.
Officials say the outdated rates no longer cover processing costs, requiring $300,000 from the county's general fund to cover the shortfall.
To ease the shift, new fees will phase in annually through 2028, then rise 4% each year starting in 2029.
The goal: a fully self-funded Community Development department. The new schedule will be posted online August 1, with cost reviews set every five years.
