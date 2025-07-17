Chelan County’s updated land use permit fees take effect August 1, the first major change in over a decade.

Officials say the outdated rates no longer cover processing costs, requiring $300,000 from the county's general fund to cover the shortfall.

To ease the shift, new fees will phase in annually through 2028, then rise 4% each year starting in 2029.

The goal: a fully self-funded Community Development department. The new schedule will be posted online August 1, with cost reviews set every five years.