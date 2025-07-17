Newly released police video shows fugitive Travis Decker just days before the deaths of his three daughters.

The footage, captured May 27 in a Wenatchee parking lot after a minor crash, shows Decker speaking with an officer.

He was cited for following too closely and driving without insurance. Authorities say just three days later, Decker allegedly killed his daughters—ages 5, 8, and 9—at a Leavenworth campground. Their bodies were found on June 2.

The Chelan County Medical Examiner ruled their deaths homicides by suffocation. Investigators linked Decker to the scene through DNA and a bloody fingerprint. He remains missing.