Wenatchee Valley College alum Selina Longoria invites the community to the grand opening of Moon Bean Cafe in East Wenatchee from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The grand opening celebration features coffee, conversation, and door prizes.

Meet the Woman Behind Moon Bean

Longoria played women's soccer at WVC in 2007 and transferred to University of Providence in 2009.

“It was a great experience, not only as an athlete but as a student. [Coach] John [Wright] was very much a coach that ingrained in us that we were student athletes and being a student came first. We had team study groups and built strong connections with each other," Longoria said.

Longoria studied in Montana for a time before returning to North Central Washington to live closer to family.

“That’s when I found Starbucks. I worked at Starbucks for twelve years and fell in love with the connection and the culture that coffee creates,” she said. “I was able to really grow and develop as an individual there and learn a bunch of skills that eventually helped me to feel confident enough to open my own cafe.”

A Space for Students and the Community

As the co-owner of Moon Bean Cafe, Longoria said she hopes current students will visit the coffee shop to study and connect with the community.

Moon Bean Cafe is located at 101 Eastmont Avenue in East Wenatchee.