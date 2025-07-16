Champagne and golden shovels broke out just before dusk at the groundbreaking for an affordable housing project in Wenatchee Wednesday.

Common Ground, a local non-profit organization, operates the project. Executive Director and Founder Thom Nees said Crail Cottages is just the beginning for affordable housing in the Wenatchee Valley.

What Are Crail Cottages?

"As we break ground on Common Ground's first project, Crail Cottages, we mark not just the start of a construction project, but a tangible step toward keeping our Wenatchee Valley a place where working families, young people, and seniors can call home," Nees said.

The land, situated in the 1000 block of 9th Street, was owned by John and Loretta Crail before they passed away. Common Ground approached the family about acquiring the land. When the appraisal came in higher than Common Ground's means, the Crail estate cut a bargain price to sell the half-acre parcel to the non-profit.

"That's one of the other ways to fill the affordability gap," Nees said. "Now, Crail Cottages will live as a legacy to John and Loretta Crail."

Nees said Common Ground spent the last two-and-a-half months raising over $900,000 to secure the loan from People's Bank to begin construction.

Local Leaders Back the Project

Wenatchee Mayor Erik Poirer attended the event. He mentioned the city council approved a city code change to allow projects like this.

Poirer thanked the community for the work going into this project.

"That's the reason the community is the way it is, because we have everybody who contributes to this," Poirer said.

The non-profit organization can sell these homes for nearly half the cost due to state and local grants, including $350,000 in Chelan County American Rescue Plan Act funds.

County Commissioner Kevin Overbay echoed Nees - this is just the beginning of affordable housing projects in the valley.

"Chelan County supports housing," Overbay said. "This is just a jump-off piece, this is just the first of what we hope to be many, many projects that will occur in our community."

Who Will Qualify for the Homes?

These homes will be available for residents earning 80 percent or less of the median annual income in Chelan County. The homes will be permanently affordable due to the non-profit's "pay-it-forward" policy, capping the amount of equity owners can profit from.

The eight cottage-style houses are currently under construction and are expected to be ready by Fall 2026.