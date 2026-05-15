If you’ve ever driven over the George Sellar Bridge or along Highway 2, you’ve probably noticed a quick flash of high beams from another car. Most of the time, it’s a friendly warning about a speed trap or a deer nearby. Even though flashing your headlights is a common courtesy, it comes with legal and safety risks that many drivers don’t realize.

The Legal Reality

In Washington State, that helpful flash could actually get you a ticket. The law says drivers must dim their high beams within 500 feet of an oncoming car. Even a quick flash of your brightest lights can count as a 'failure to dim.' Police say that even if you mean well, flashing your lights can temporarily blind another driver and create a hazard rather than help.

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The Safety Hack: Smarter Communication

If you want to communicate with other drivers without risking a ticket or causing an accident, try these safer options:

The On-Off Method: If you need to let another driver know their headlights are off, quickly turning your low beams on and off is much less harsh and blinding than using your high beams.

The Move Over Signal: If you want to signal a truck or another driver to merge, skip the high beams. The light can bounce off large side mirrors, causing strong glare. A quick flash of your low beams is enough.

Check Your Auto Settings: Modern sensors don’t always work perfectly. In the hills and sharp turns of North Central Washington, auto high beams might not switch off fast enough for oncoming cars. In these spots, it’s usually safer to control your headlights yourself.

Local Wisdom: Use Your Hazards

In the Wenatchee Valley, with its changing elevations and sharp turns, flashing your high beams can be dangerous. If you see a hazard, such as a deer by the road or debris in your lane, local experts recommend turning on your hazard lights instead. This lets drivers behind you know to slow down and warns oncoming traffic of a problem, without blinding anyone.

The next time you want to be a considerate driver, remember that the best way to communicate is to help everyone keep their eyes on the road.

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