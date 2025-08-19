If you ask anyone from the Portland and Vancouver (WA) area about the most popular burger joint, they will likely mention Burgerville. A local favorite since 1961, Burgerville now operates 39 locations throughout the Portland metro area and southwest Washington. However, this week, its hold on burger fans will be put to the test.

After more than a year of anticipation, social media has been abuzz with rumors that an In-N-Out Burger location is finally set to open in Clark County, just north of Vancouver, Washington.

Is In-And-Out Opening a location on Wednesday (Tomorrow)?

Yes, it’s true!

In-N-Out Burger is set to open its first location in Washington at 5801 North Pioneer Canyon Drive in Ridgefield tomorrow, Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant will feature a drive-thru, indoor seating for 73 customers, and a covered patio that accommodates 28. It will employ about 80 people.

The hours of operation will be 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. daily, extending to 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Due to anticipated large crowds, there may be traffic issues; local police and In-N-Out staff will be on hand to manage lines, using overflow lots and traffic control measures.

What kind of hype or traffic tie-ups can residents of Ridgefield, Washington, expect from the long-awaited In-N-Out Burger opening?

The opening of Washington's first In-N-Out Burger in Ridgefield is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions and attract large, excited crowds, based on local sentiment and past openings of the chain.

This opening will be similar to the recent In-N-Out opening in Keizer, Oregon.

In-N-Out Burger openings usually draw huge crowds, as evidenced by the 2019 event in Keizer, Oregon, where enthusiastic fans created long lines that extended onto freeways. Similar excitement is anticipated for the upcoming opening. Some locals are even planning road trips, expressing sentiments like "it's worth the drive" for the iconic burgers, fries, and shakes.

