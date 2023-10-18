Is Wenatchee WA Losing Its Applebee’s?

News of Applebee's shutting doors across America has been out there for a while now, but are we going to be affected in Washington? Specifically, Wenatchee?

Eatin' good in the Wenatchee WA neighborhood. Could that go away?

Short Answer: No

That's right, we still get to enjoy their $1 Margarita's, Quesadilla Burger, Ribs, and Applebee's Happy hour!

Though, it is worth noting, several locations in 2023 alone have closed their doors. An estimated 25-35 locations will be closed by the end of 2023.

One of my favorite things about Applebee's locations are the decor. The decor is so specific to the location that it's in! Pictures of past athletes, pictures from hiking trails, the state specific sports teams and tv's galore to watch a game while you enjoy a nice meal with the whole family.

While Applebee's is a "chain" restaurant, it has been a working home to many locals here in the Wenatchee Valley. So even use the Wenatchee location to "pre-funk" before an evening of dancing and drinking at other local night life spots.

"Applebee's is hoping to open more new stores than it closes, but growth has been slow-moving. It opened a whopping 431 new stores from 1996 to 2000, but now, inflation and the labor revolution have made operating costs higher. Building a new store is roughly 30% more expensive compared to just a few years ago pre-recession." - Source

Let's go enjoy some Wonton Tacos and appetizer's during Happy Hour to celebrate the fact that the Applebee's Wenatchee Location is staying put (for now)

